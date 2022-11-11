4-star receiver Jeremiah McClure includes Arizona in top four

One of the top high school wide receivers on the West Coast has included Arizona in his final four schools.

Jeremiah McClure, a 6-foot-2 receiver at Mater Dei in Santa Ana, Calif., announced a top-four of Arizona, Indiana, UCLA and Washington. McClure said he will commit on Nov. 15.

McClure is ranked as the No. 261 prospect in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports Composite. McClure is ranked as the No. 18 player in California and No. 34 receiver nationally.

McClure took an official visit to Arizona on June 10.

“I took my official visit there in June and loved it,” he told 247Sports. “I really enjoyed being around the coaches and the rest of the staff there. I took an unofficial visit to Arizona back in the spring when I was in town for a 7v7 event and I always enjoy the vibe there. I have a strong connection with the coaching staff and feel very comfortable with all of them. At different times I’ve talked with coach (Kevin) Cummings, coach (Jimmie) Dougherty, Brett Arce, Jordan Paopao and Jedd Fisch has been involved as well. I like the offense and how they throw the ball and I think it would be a great fit for me.”

If McClure were to commit to Arizona, he would be the second top receiver to commit to UA from Southern California’s Trinity League, which includes Servite, alma mater of freshman Tetairoa McMillan.