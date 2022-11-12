Arizona vs. UCLA: How to watch Week 11 matchup

It’s Game Day!
The Arizona Wildcats play their final road game of the 2022 season when they visit the UCLA Bruins in the Rose Bowl.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-UCLA game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022
- Time: 8:30 p.m. MT
- Location: Rose Bowl; Pasadena, Calif.
- Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 19.5-point underdog.
Which TV channel is Arizona-UCLA on?
Arizona-UCLA will be televised on Fox. Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and Mark Helfrich (analyst) will be broadcasting the game.
How can I watch Arizona-UCLA online?
The stream of Arizona-UCLA can be viewed at FoxSports.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-UCLA on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-UCLA on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-UCLA?
Arizona-UCLA pregame coverage:
