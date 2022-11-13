Arizona players, alumni react to Wildcats’ stunning win over UCLA

Arizona’s 34-28 upset over No. 9 UCLA at the Rose Bowl Saturday night set social media ablaze, with several players and alumni as well as media members praising the program, coach Jedd Fisch, and the offensive play of quarterback Jayden de Laura.

Arizona defensive lineman Hunter Echols was one of the first players to chime in on Twitter after the game. Echols, a Los Angeles native and transfer from USC, took joy in beating his former crosstown rival.

Know I might do a lot of things but I ain’t losing to UCLA don’t worry Troy we took care of em for y’all !! #Beardown — HUNTER (@hunter_tyb) November 13, 2022

Jamarye Joiner added:

Khalil Tate, who made his college debut playing as a freshman at the Rose Bowl in 2016, was in on the celebration as well.

#BearDown



I mean what did we really expect? — Khalil Tate (@KhalilTate323) November 13, 2022

The LA Times’ Ben Bolch reminded followers of Fisch’s competitive streak, which UCLA fans saw up close when Fisch served as the Bruins’ interim coach at the end of the 2017 season.

Not sure how this is going to turn out but I know Jedd Fisch is as competitive as anyone playing the game and would savor beating UCLA at the Rose Bowl for what would be his first signature Arizona victory. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) November 13, 2022

Meanwhile, de Laura’s ability to evade pressure and scramble for yardage was a hot topic among college football media.

There are some moments when Jayden de Laura appears to only be marginally in control of his motor functions. But he still can pull off some great plays. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) November 13, 2022

I desperately need to know how many steps Jayden de Laura gets in over the course of a normal game, especially on scrambles for zero yardage — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 13, 2022

Jayden de Laura plays football like a psychopath and I mean that in the most complimentary way imaginable. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) November 13, 2022

Arizona got some love from national accounts as well.

ARIZONA PULLS OFF THE UPSET OVER NO. 12 UCLA



It's the Wildcats' first road win over a ranked opponent since 2014 pic.twitter.com/bhG7BqrfWl — ESPN (@espn) November 13, 2022