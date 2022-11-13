 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Arizona players, alumni react to Wildcats’ stunning win over UCLA

By Ezra Amacher
/ new
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Arizona’s 34-28 upset over No. 9 UCLA at the Rose Bowl Saturday night set social media ablaze, with several players and alumni as well as media members praising the program, coach Jedd Fisch, and the offensive play of quarterback Jayden de Laura.

Arizona defensive lineman Hunter Echols was one of the first players to chime in on Twitter after the game. Echols, a Los Angeles native and transfer from USC, took joy in beating his former crosstown rival.

Jamarye Joiner added:

Khalil Tate, who made his college debut playing as a freshman at the Rose Bowl in 2016, was in on the celebration as well.

The LA Times’ Ben Bolch reminded followers of Fisch’s competitive streak, which UCLA fans saw up close when Fisch served as the Bruins’ interim coach at the end of the 2017 season.

Meanwhile, de Laura’s ability to evade pressure and scramble for yardage was a hot topic among college football media.

Arizona got some love from national accounts as well.

