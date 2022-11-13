Arizona football opens as small underdog against Washington State

The Arizona Wildcats turned heads by upsetting No. 9 UCLA 34-28, but it wasn’t enough to persuade Vegas to favor the UA in its matchup against Washington State.

Arizona has opened as a 3.5-point underdog for its home game against the Washington State Cougars, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The game will kick off Saturday 12 p.m. MST on Pac-12 Networks.

This is the sixth straight game that the Wildcats have been underdogs, but the smallest line since being 3.5-point dogs at Cal on Sept. 24. On the season, Arizona is 6-4 against the spread (ATS).

Heading into the UCLA game Arizona had struggled to win outright as an underdog but beat the Bruins despite getting 20 points.

Arizona has fared better as a small underdog, covering in 9 of its last 20 games where the spread was four points or fewer favoring the opponent.

Arizona is facing an opponent in WSU who it is has regularly struggled to cover against. In the UA’s last eight matchups against the Cougars, it has gone 2-6 ATS.

The Wildcats’ last outright win in the series was a 58-27 home victory in 2017.

The Cougars are 7-3 ATS this year.

