Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan tears ACL, per report

Arizona pulled off a massive upset at UCLA on Saturday night, but along the way appears to have suffered a major loss.

Jason Scheer of WildcatAuthority.com is reporting that junior left tackle Jordan Morgan suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during the first half of the 34-28 victory over the Bruins. The injury will knock Morgan out for the rest of the 2022 season and puts his potential pro prospects in jeopardy.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Morgan was expected to enter the 2023 NFL Draft and was projected to be Arizona’s first offensive lineman selected since Eben Britton in 2009.

Arizona’s highest-graded offensive player, per Pro Football Focus, Morgan had started the last 21 games. After getting hurt against UCLA on a non-contact play, redshirt junior Sam Langi stepped in and is likely to take over as starter.

The UA (4-6, 2-5 Pac-12) has two games left in the regular season, both at home including Saturday at 12 p.m. MT against Washington State. If the Wildcats beat the Cougars and ASU on Nov. 25 they would be bowl-eligible for the first time since 2017.