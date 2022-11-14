How former Arizona Wildcats fared in Week 10 of NFL season

Week 10 of the NFL season is complete. Here is how all former Arizona Wildcats around the league fared.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB/ST, San Francisco 49ers

Flannigan-Fowles recorded one tackle in San Francisco’s 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He played five snaps on the defensive side of the ball, receiving a 41.4 grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and nine snaps on special teams.

Gary Brightwell, RB/ST, New York Giants

Brightwell had one kick return for 21 yards in New York’s 24-16 win over Houston. He also recorded one tackle on special teams.

Dane Cruikshank, S/ST, Chicago Bears

Cruikshank played 16 snaps on special teams in Chicago’s 31-30 loss to Detroit.

Roy Lopez, DT, Houston Texans

Lopez recorded two tackles over 21 snaps on defense in Houston’s loss to New York. He received an impressive 71.1 grade from PFF.

Stanley Berryhill, WR/ST, Detroit Lions

Berryhill played seven snaps on special teams and two on offense in Detroit’s win over Chicago. Berryhill is still looking for his first career reception.