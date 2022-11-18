Former Arizona Wildcats Trevon Mason and Tayvian Cunningham selected in XFL Draft

A pair of former Arizona Wildcats are getting another chance at professional football.

The Seattle Sea Dragons selected former UA wide receiver Tayvian Cunningham with the 59th pick in the offensive skill portion of the XFL Draft. Additionally, former Arizona defensive lineman Trevon Mason was selected by Houston Roughnecks.

You cherish it more when you’re from the mud. Humbled by the opportunity to continue doing what I love. Excited to be selected by the @XFLRoughnecks @xfl IN! pic.twitter.com/YM4nLq3yIJ — Trevon Mason (@Trevon22Mason) November 17, 2022

Cunningham and Mason were teammates at Arizona from 2019-21.

Cunningham made seven starts at wide receiver his senior year in 2021, catching 18 passes for 299 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Cunningham also served as Arizona’s kick returner that year.

Mason, a 2021 All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention, started 11 of 12 games as a senior, earning 42 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Mason signed a rookie free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers in May but was released after two weeks.

The 2023 XFL season is scheduled to kick off on Feb. 18, 2023. The league, which consists of eight teams, played its inaugural season in 2020 but ended operations after five weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May the XFL signed a 5-year TV deal with ESPN and The Walt Disney Company.