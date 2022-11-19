How to watch Arizona vs. Washington State in Week 12

It’s Game Day!
The Arizona Wildcats begin a season-ending 2-game homestand by taking on the Washington State Cougars, hoping to win out and gain bowl eligibility.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-Washington State game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022
- Time: 12 p.m. MT
- Location: Arizona Stadium; Tucson, Ariz.
- Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 4-point underdog.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Washington State on?
Arizona-Washington State will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Jordan Kent (play-by-play) and Max Browne (analyst) will be broadcasting the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Washington State online?
The stream of Arizona-Washington State can be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Washington State on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Washington State on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Washington State?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Arizona-Washington State pregame coverage:
