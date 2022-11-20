Arizona football opens as small favorite against ASU

Will Arizona’s Territorial Cup losing streak come to an end Friday? Vegas think so.

The Wildcats have opened as four-point favorites against rival ASU, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The game will kick off Friday 1 p.m. MST on FS1.

Arizona is favored in the series for the first time since 2017, when the Wildcats were two-point road favorites but lost 42-30 in Tempe. That defeat marked the first of five consecutive Territorial Cup losses for Arizona.

The UA’s last win over ASU was in 2016, when it was a one-point underdog and won 56-35.

Over the last 20 meetings, Arizona is 9-11 against the spread (ATS) and 6-14 overall.

Since 1998, Arizona has been a home favorite seven times in the Territorial Cup. In those meetings, the UA is 2-5 ATS and 3-4 overall.

This season the Wildcats are 5-5 ATS and have covered in three of their last five games.

ASU, on the other hand, has gone 4-7 ATS this year. The Sun Devils have failed to cover in each of their last four games.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.