How former Arizona Wildcats fared in Week 11 of NFL season

Week 11 of the NFL season is in the books. Here’s how all former Arizona Wildcats around the league fared.

Nick Folk, K, New England Patriots

Folk had a tough day Sunday, going one-for-three on field goal attempts. His one make was from 24 yards. Folk was bailed out by the New England special teams unit, which returned a game-winning touchdown in the final seconds to give the Patriots a 10-3 win.

Stanley Berryhill, WR/ST, Detroit Lions

Berryhill played three offensive and 11 special teams snaps in Detroit’s 31-18 win over the New York Giants. Berryhill has yet to record a reception in the NFL.

Roy Lopez, DT, Houston Texans

Lopez played 32 defensive snaps in Houston’s 23-10 loss to Washington. Lopez had a pair of tackles, including one for a loss.

Will Parks, S/ST, New York Jets

Parks played two defensive and nine specials teams snaps in New York’s loss to New England.

Gary Brightwell, RB/ST, New York Giants

Brightwell had three kickoff returns for a total of 41 yards in New York’s loss to Detroit. Brightwell’s last recorded carry came against Green Bay on Oct. 9.