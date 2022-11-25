How to watch Arizona State vs. Arizona in Week 13

It’s Game Day! And the biggest one yet!

The Arizona Wildcats wrap up the 2022 season by hosting the rival Arizona State Sun Devils. At stake is the Territorial Cup, which ASU (3-8, 2-6 Pac-12) has held since 2017; Arizona (4-7, 2-6) last took the Cup in 2016 when it didn’t attempt a pass the entire second half in a 56-35 home victory.,

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-ASU game time, details:

Date: Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 Time: 1 p.m. MT

1 p.m. MT Location: Arizona Stadium; Tucson, Ariz.

Arizona Stadium; Tucson, Ariz. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 4-point favorite.

Which TV channel is Arizona-ASU on?

Arizona-ASU will be televised on FS1. Adam Alexander (play-by-play) and Devin Gardner (analyst) will be broadcasting the game from a remote location.

How can I watch Arizona-ASU online?

The stream of Arizona-ASU can be viewed at FoxSports.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-ASU on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-ASU on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-ASU?

Arizona-ASU pregame coverage: