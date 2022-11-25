Former Arizona QB Jordan McCloud commits to James Madison

With the NCAA transfer portal about to open for all players in about a week, it’s expected that several members of Arizona’s 2022 roster will put themselves on the free agent market. One of the Wildcats who already was in the portal has found his new home.

Quarterback Jordan McCloud, who left the team in early October, announced on Twitter he had committed to FBS newcomer James Madison.

McCloud did not appear in a game for the UA this season after playing in three games in 2021. He started twice for the Wildcats, in the Pac-12 opener at Oregon and two weeks later at home against UCLA, and it was in the fourth quarter of the UCLA game that McCloud suffered season-ending knee and ankle injuries.

Previously at South Florida from 2018-20, McCloud threw for 481 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions with Arizona, adding 75 rushing yards.

James Madison, which moved up from FCS this season, is 8-3 entering Saturday’s finale against No. 23 Coastal Carolina. The Dukes’ starting QB, Todd Centeio, is a 6th-year senior who is out of eligibility.

McCloud was one of three UA players to leave the program during the season. Tight end Alex Lines departed a week before McCloud, while defensive lineman JB Brown—who had shoulder surgery in September—entered the portal in mid-October in search of a team for a potential seventh college season.

A change to the transfer portal this year created “windows” for each sport for players who haven’t graduated. In college football the portal opens to all players on Dec. 5, the day after the playoffs are announced, and the portal remains open for only 60 days (Feb. 2).