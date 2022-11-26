3-star in-state linebacker Taye Brown commits to Arizona

The early signing period is right around the corner, and Arizona has added another piece to its 2023 class down the stretch.

Although there was no public announcement, AZ Desert Swarm has confirmed that 3-star in-state linebacker Taye Brown has committed to the UA.

Sitting at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Brown has a high motor and a nasty streak to his game. He is constantly moving and dissecting the play as it progresses, and reacting quickly. To add on to that good vision, he has a good ability to shed blocks and close in on the ball carrier. He plays off the edge for the Huskies and does have a good frame. He will need to add more muscle and strength once he makes it to the next level in order to be effective.

Brown chose Arizona over offers from Air Force, Idaho, Idaho State, Kansas State, New Mexico State, and San Diego State.

According to MaxPreps, Brown has 91 tackles, 10 sacks, 2 interceptions and two pass breakups for Arizona powerhouse Chandler Hamilton, which lost to Scottsdale Saguaro in the Open Championship quarterfinals on Friday.

He has yet to be ranked by the 247Sports Composite. However, he has been ranked as a 3-star in their internal rankings. Internally, 247Sports has rated Brown as the No. 161 linebacker and 32nd-best player in Arizona.

You can view his mid-season season highlights below.

Brown is the 20th known commitment of Arizona’s 2023 class and second from Hamilton. 3-star safety Genesis Smith announced his pledge to the UA on Aug. 27.