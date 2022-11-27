How Arizona football players graded during 2022 season, per Pro Football Focus

Arizona is officially in offseason mode, the 2022 campaign ending on a high note via the Territorial Cup win over ASU. That was the Wildcats’ fifth win of the season, four more than in Jedd Fisch’s first year on the job, and the 3-6 Pac-12 record tripled their conference victory total.

The UA finished with an overall grade of 73.2, per Pro Football Focus, which ranked 99th out of 131 FBS schools. That’s up from 59.3 and 127th in 2021. The Wildcats graded 44th nationally in offense (80.1) and second-to-last in defense (55.4).

Arizona’s best grade was in the run game, ranking 10th at 92.3, while its lowest grade was in defending the run. The Wildcats ranked 129th at 42.1, ahead of only Colorado and Stanford.

From an individual game perspective, the 43-20 win over Colorado on Oct. 1 was Arizona’s highest-graded game (86.0).

Below is a breakdown of how some of the UA’s players graded individually.

Offense

Most snaps: C Josh Baker (844 of 845), QB Jayden de Laura (818), OT Paiton Fears (814), WR Dorian Singer (804)

Highest overall grades (at least 100 snaps): RB Michael Wiley (85.2 on 440 snaps), OT Jordan Morgan (82.8 on 670), RB Jonah Coleman (79.6 on 222)

Best passing grades: Morgan (89.4 on 443 snaps), WR Jacob Cowing (80.0 on 502), QB Noah Fifita (79.9 on 21)

Best pass-blocking grades: Morgan (82.0 on 443 snaps), OG Jonah Savaiinaea (77.3 on 526), OG Wendell Moe (77.0 on 92)

Best running grades: Wiley (91.7 on 112 snaps), RB DJ Williams (86.7 on 60), Coleman (84.9 on 79)

Best run-blocking grades: Morgan (78.0 on 227), Cowing (68.7 on 245), de Laura (60.3 on 267)

Defense

Most snaps: S Christian Young (879 of 884 snaps), CB Christian Roland-Wallace (876), LB Jerry Roberts (766)

Highest overall grades (at least 100 snaps): S Jaxen Turner (80.3 on 656 snaps), Roland-Wallace (69.3 on 876), DE Russell Davis II (68.1 on 222)

Best tackling grades: CB Treydan Stukes (84.0 on 564 snaps), CB Tacario Davis (83.2 on 75), S Jaydin Young (83.2 on 42)

Best run defense grades: Turner (77.3 on 298 snaps), S DJ Warnell (71.2 on 69), T Davis (70.7 on 18)

Best pass rushing grades: DE Hunter Echols (78.1 on 261 snaps), LB Jacob Manu (72.7 on 84), Davis II (67.4 on 104)

Best coverage grades: Turner (77.9 on 354 snaps, Roland-Wallace (71.6 on 468), S Isaiah Taylor (69.9 on 164)

Special teams

Most snaps: Dalton Johnson (201), J Young (183), Roland-Wallace (162)

Best overall grades: Tia Savea (90.6 on 18 snaps), Warnell (78.0 on 157), Manu (77.1 on 120)