Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan named semifinalist for Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award

The highest-rated signee in program history has more than lived up to the hype, to the point that Tetairoa McMillan may be the best freshman in college football.

He’s one of 12 semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, given annually by the Maxwell Foundation to the game’s top first-year player.

14 Shaun Alexander Award Semifinalists



For the full release: https://t.co/5xAWQ2Wtqn pic.twitter.com/lm2MfeLm1Q — Maxwell Football (@MaxwellFootball) November 3, 2022

McMillan leads all FBS true freshmen with 532 receiving yards, while his six touchdown catches are tied for the most in the country among true freshmen. He has caught 31 passes for the season, with 23 coming in Pac-12 play, and has twice been named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week.

The UA freshman record for receiving yards is 771, by Mike Thomas in 2005.

McMillan is one of three UA receivers with at least 500 yards and five TDs, the only FBS school with that distinction. Biletnikoff Award watch list members Jacob Cowing has 817 yards and seven TDs while Dorian Singer has 746 yards and scores.

The Shaun Alexander Award was created in 2018. Since then winners have included Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Memphis running back Kenneth Gainwell (2019), Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.