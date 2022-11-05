Arizona football vs. Utah game thread

It’s Game Day!
The Arizona Wildcats hit the road to take on the 14th-ranked Utah Utes as the final month of the regular season begins.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-Utah game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022
- Time: 4:30 p.m. PT
- Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium; Salt Lake City, Utah
- Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 17.5-point underdog.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Utah on?
Arizona-Utah will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Yogi Roth (analyst) will be broadcasting the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Utah online?
The stream of Arizona-Utah can be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Utah on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Utah on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Utah?
Arizona-Utah pregame coverage:
