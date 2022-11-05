Former Arizona stars Stanley Berryhill III, J.J. Taylor signed to active rosters for Sunday NFL action

A pair of former Arizona Wildcats have been added to active rosters ahead of Week 10 of the NFL season.

The Detroit Lions have signed receiver Stanley Berryhill III for their matchup against Green Bay, while the New England Patriots have signed J.J. Taylor for their game against the Indianapolis Colts.

This is the second week in a row that Berryhill has been a late add to the Lions active roster. Last week Berryhill played eight snaps for Detroit on special teams but none on offense.

Berryhill could potentially see some targets Sunday with Lions receivers DJ Clark, Jameson Williams and Quintez Cephus all injured.

Detroit signed Berryhill to its practice squad on Oct. 19, claiming him from the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad.

Taylor, a third-year running back in the league, is set to make his 2022 debut. Signed by New England as an undrafted rookie free agent, Taylor played in 11 games over the last two years but was released by the Patriots at the end of training camp this summer.

Taylor has 147 career rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Taylor’s elevation to the active roster provides the Patriots some extra depth at running back.