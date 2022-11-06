Kickoff time, TV, odds announced for Arizona’s road matchup against UCLA

A national TV audience will get to tune in late Saturday night to watch Arizona try to end its losing streak by upsetting a top 10 UCLA team.

The Arizona Wildcats’ Nov. 12 road matchup against UCLA has been scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. MT kickoff on Fox, the Pac-12 announced today. This will likely be Arizona’s last ever conference game at the Rose Bowl, with UCLA expected to join the Big Ten in 2024.

Unsurprisingly, Arizona (3-6, 1-5 Pac-12) enters the game as big underdogs. UCLA (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) has opened as a 17.5-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

This is the fifth straight game and sixth time this season that Arizona has been double-digit underdogs. The opening spread is the second-highest the Wildcats have faced this year, following last week’s 18-point spread against Utah. Arizona failed to cover, falling to the Utes 45-20 Saturday.

Arizona is 5-4 against the spread (ATS) this year according to OddsShark. In the UA’s last 20 games as double-digit road underdogs, it is 1-19 overall and 8-12 ATS.

UCLA, meanwhile, is 6-3 ATS this year and has covered in four of its last five games. The Bruins are 15-5 and 8-12 ATS in their last 20 games as double-digit favorites at home.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.