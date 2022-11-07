Kickoff time, TV info announced for Arizona home game vs. Washington State

Arizona plays its first Pac-12 night game of the season Saturday when it visits No. 9 UCLA in Los Angeles. Turns out that will be the only conference tilt to kickoff after dark for the Wildcats.

The UA’s Nov. 19 home game against Washington State has been tapped for a 12 p.m. MT kickoff, with the game airing on the Pac-12 Network. It will be the first of consecutive early starts at home for the Wildcats, who host ASU in the Territorial Cup on Nov. 25 at 1 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.

Arizona (3-6, 1-5 Pac-12) is riding a 4-game losing streak, all to teams currently ranked in the Associated Press Top 25, and will be playing a fifth straight ranked opponent this weekend. Washington State (5-4, 2-4) could be going for bowl eligibility when it visits Arizona Stadium unless the Cougars beat ASU at home on Saturday.

The UA is 27-18 all-time against WSU, its best record against any Pac-12 opponent, but the Cougars have won the last two games and five of the past seven. Last year Arizona fell 44-18 in Pullman, a game that saw current Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura throw four touchdown passes for Wazzu.

Arizona’s last win over the Cougars was in 2017, a 58-37 victory that clinched the Wildcats’ most recent season of bowl eligibility.