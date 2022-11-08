How former Arizona Wildcats fared in Week 9 of NFL season

Week 9 of the NFL season is complete. Here’s how all former Arizona Wildcats around the league fared.

Nick Folk, K, New England Patriots

Folk continued his excellent season, converting all four field goal attempts in New England’s 26-3 win over Indianapolis. Folk’s long for the day was from 49 yards. He ranks second in the NFL with 77 points.

Will Parks, S/ST, New York Jets

Parks secured one tackle in New York’s 20-17 upset win over Buffalo. Parks played seven snaps on defense, earning a 64.1 grade according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). He also played 11 snaps on special teams.

As he usually does, Parks had something to say after the big time win.

Once we come outside it’s crunch time. It’s a ball game. We turning this shit up. We the new New York. Time go to work after the bye week. That’s the best thing about it. We ready to go back to work. We gonna enjoy this week tho. Believe that. pic.twitter.com/j7GOBBGRVQ — William (@PhillyWill11) November 7, 2022

J.J. Taylor, RB, New England Patriots

Taylor made his 2022 debut Sunday, recording nine rushing yards on 10 carries. Taylor received a poor 51.3 rating from PFF.

Roy Lopez, DT, Houston Texans

Lopez performed fairly well in Houston’s 29-17 loss to Philadelphia, earning a 67.0 grade from PFF over 19 snaps.

Stanley Berryhill, WR/ST, Detroit Lions

Berryhill played one offensive and seven special teams snaps in Detroit’s 15-9 victory over Green Bay.