Arizona football gets head start on in-state recruiting for 2024-26 classes

The 2022 football season is over for Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Wildcats. It ended the way everyone had hoped with another thrilling entry into the long-standing Territorial Cup rivalry, a 38-35 Arizona victory.

The Wildcats don’t plan to rest on their hard-fought win however. Winning the T-Cup carries weight within state lines when it comes to recruiting, and Fisch plans to ride that wave.

To start the week, Arizona offered multiple in-state recruits from the 2024, 2025, and 2026 classes.

This staff has been aggressive on the recruiting trail since they arrived in Tucson. Having the T-Cup back in the Old Pueblo, and having the school up north hire a new head coach who is a local of the Phoenix Valley, probably didn’t hurt the aggressiveness.

So who did Arizona offer?

Starting in the 2024 class, the Wildcats extended an offer to safety prospect Donovan Aidoo from Gilbert Higley. The long, rangy DB holds five offers, including Iowa State, Washington State, San Diego State and NAU. He just finished a strong junior season with 88 tackles with 4 interceptions and 2 broken-up passes. His length and productivity are what Arizona would love to add in the defensive backfield.

The second 2024 prospect that received an offer was wide receiver Plas Johnson from Scottsdale Chaparral. With UA now onboard, Johnson holds three total offers, with Colorado State and NAU being the others. He was incredibly productive in 2022, racking up just under 1,160 yards on 88 catches and 8 scores. He has a good frame that would be most dangerous in the slot, but he could line up outside.

Moving to 2025, Phoenix Desert Vista athlete Rylon Dillard-Allen is the next recruit to pick up an offer from UA this week. The ‘Cats are his first offer but he has a ton of upside. He has a good frame and showed a lot of production during his first year playing varsity for DV. He notched 60 tackles with 12 PBUs and two interceptions.

The next ‘25 player is wide receiver Cooper Perry from Notre Dame Prep in Scottsdale. He also has three total offers now with Oregon and ASU joining UA on the list. He has a fantastic frame that fits him playing outside. He is currently playing in his third, and most productive, year of varsity. As of now Perry has over 1,030 yards on 72 catches and 19 touchdowns.

The final 2025 prospect that has picked up an offer this week is Tempe-Corona del Sol receiver Raiden Vinesbright. Another good slot receiver projection, Vinesbright had a good first year on varsity, racking up 761 yards and nine scores on 42 catches. His only other offer comes from Colorado State.

The sole ‘26 player on this list is Scottsdale-Desert Mountain two-way lineman Tony Cumberland. He has terrific size and upside, and it has shown with his offers so far. Besides UA on the list, Oregon, ASU and Wisconsin have offered the young man. He was very productive on the defensive side of the ball during his first varsity season. Cumberland racked up 29 tackles, 12.5 TFL, and four sacks. Again great productivity. To pile on, Cumberland is also a multi-sport athlete at DM, also playing on the basketball team.

Overall, a great list of prospects and ones that’ll be interesting to watch unfold with the school up north. One thing is certain...in-state recruiting is going to be a lot more intriguing in the coming years.