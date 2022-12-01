Arizona, Jedd Fisch agree to contract extension through 2027 season

In his season-ending press conference earlier this week, Jedd Fisch said Arizona was on the “first floor” of the rebuild he set out on when taking over the program nearly two years ago.

“I’d like to go a lot higher than this,” he said.

Turns out, he’ll get some extra time to work on that build.

Arizona has announced a 2-year contract extension with Fisch, taking him through the 2027 season. No financial details were released about the deal, which is pending approval of the Arizona Board of Regents. There are currently no BOR meetings scheduled until February.

Fisch, 46, is coming off his second year with the Wildcats in which he led them to a 5-7 overall record and 3-6 mark in Pac-12 play. That’s a drastic improvement from his first season, when the UA was 1-11 and at one point held a 20-game losing streak.

“Coach Fisch has brought a new level of energy and excitement to Arizona Football, for our student-athletes and for our fans,” UA president Dr. Robert C. Robbins said in a news release. “With a top-20 recruiting class this past year, an outstanding season, and the kind of integrity and dedication we value at the University of Arizona, he has earned this vote of confidence and I am excited for the bright future he is building for this program.”

Arizona ended the 2022 season by beating ASU 38-35 last Friday to reclaim the Territorial Cup for the first time since 2016. Earlier in November, the Wildcats shocked then-No. 9 UCLA for the program’s first win over a Top-10 team since 2015.

“Jedd’s success on the field, in recruiting and in the community have established a foundation of excellence for our football program moving forward,” UA athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement. “The wholesale improvement of our program in all aspects has been accomplished in alignment with the mission of the University of Arizona, and this extension is our commitment to continue investing in our football program. I am excited to see what the future holds for Arizona Football under Jedd’s excellent leadership.”

Per the contract Fisch signed in December 2020, he was due to earn $2.8 million in 2023, an increase of $200,000 from the first two seasons. He was set to earn $3 million in 2024 and $3.1 million in 2025.