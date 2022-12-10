New contract for Arizona football coach Jedd Fisch includes raise, increased buyouts

The Arizona Board of Regents will discuss Jedd Fisch’s recently announced contract extension in a virtual board meeting on Tuesday.

Under terms of the deal, Fisch’s 5-year contract would have a total compensation of $15.9 million, up from the 5-year, $14.1 million deal he got when hired in December 2020. Fisch was set to earn $2.8 million in 2023 but now will make $2.85 million.

Fisch’s 2024 salary is $3 million, with $3.2 million for 2025, $3.25 million for 2026 and $3.6 million for 2027.

If Arizona were to fire Fisch without cause he’d receive 70 percent of his outstanding salary, up from 65 percent in his original contract. And if he were to leave for another job, the amount he’d owe Arizona would also go up.

Fisch would have to pay the UA $6.5 million if he left during the first year of the new deal, which runs through the end of November 2023. The buyout drops to $5.5 million in his second season, $3.5 million in 2025, $2 million in 2026 and $1.5 million in 2027.

Arizona went 5-7 in 2022, a 4-win increase from Fisch’s first season. The Wildcats ended the year with a 38-35 home win over Arizona State to take back the Territorial Cup for the first time since 2016.

Also being discussed at Tuesday’s meeting is the contract for new ASU coach Kenny Dillingham, who was hired in November to replace Herm Edwards. Dillingham, an ASU grad who was Oregon’s offensive coordinator in 2022, will earn $3.85 million his first season and his 5-year deal is worth $20.25 million.