Former Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs down to 3 transfer destinations

Kyon Barrs wasted very little time getting a jump on where he’d play his final year of college football, announcing his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal the day before it officially opened. His potential suitors were equally quick on the draw, with the former Arizona defensive lineman picking up his first of many offers only a few days later.

Now it appears that Barrs is close to deciding where to play in 2023, according to 247Sports’ Greg Biggins.

“Ideally, I would like to make my decision by Sunday evening,” Barrs told Biggins, who is reporting that Barrs will make official visits over the next seven days to USC, LSU and Miami. He also had offers from Auburn, Fresno State, Indiana, Mississippi State and Tennessee.

“For me I need to make the best decision that puts me in the most favorable situation for the ‘24 (NFL) Draft,” Barrs said.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Barrs had a career-high 39 tackles in 2021 for Arizona, starting all 12 games at defensive tackle. He played in 38 games for the Wildcats from 2019-22, recording 102 tackles with 12.5 for loss and five sacks after signing with the UA in 2019 as a 3-star prospect from Murrieta, Calif.

Barrs is one of 17 UA players from the 2022 roster who have entered the NCAA transfer portal. The only one so far to commit to another school is quarterback Jordan McCloud, who left the team in October and is headed to FBS newcomer James Madison for 2023.

More Wildcats are expected to enter the portal before it closes on Jan. 20, while others could enter during the spring window from May 1-15.

Arizona has picked up one transfer from the portal, getting a commitment from ex-UCLA defensive lineman Tyler Manoa on Friday. Another target, former Cal linebacker Orin Patu, took an official visit to the UA over the weekend.