How former Arizona Wildcats fared in Week 14 of NFL season

Week 14 of the NFL season is in the books. Here’s how all former Arizona Wildcats around the league fared.

Nick Folk, K, New England Patriots

15 years later, Folk is back kicking field goals in the desert. Folk delivered a pair of field goals in New England’s 27-13 win over Arizona on Monday Night Football, including a long of 51 yards.

Folk and the Patriots will head to Tucson this week to practice at the Arizona Wildcats football facility before they travel to Las Vegas to play the Raiders on Sunday.

Will Parks, S/ST, New York Jets

Parks played 20 special teams snaps in New York’s 20-12 loss to Buffalo, earning a 65.0 grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF). Parks had one tackle on the day.

Gary Brightwell, RB/ST, New York Giants

Brightwell had a productive day Sunday, running for 23 yards on five carries and returning three kickoffs for a total of 58 yards. Unfortunately for Brightwell and the Giants, they were no match for Philadelphia, falling 48-22.

Roy Lopez, DT, Houston Texans

Lopez played 37 defensive snaps in the Texans’ near-upset over Dallas. Lopez had four tackles in the eventual 27-23 loss, earning a 58.5 grade from PFF.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB/ST, San Francisco 49ers

Flannigan-Fowles played 14 special teams snaps in San Francisco’s 35-7 win over New England.