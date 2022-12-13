Arizona WR Anthony Simpson enters NCAA transfer portal

The first week of the NCAA transfer portal being opened saw more than a dozen Arizona players put their names in with hopes of finding another place to play for 2023.

The portal remains open until Jan. 20, and it just added another Wildcats in wide receiver/return specialist Anthony Simpson.

Officially in the transfer portal all glory to god. pic.twitter.com/jUI0DOLDA4 — Anthony Simpson (@supreme_simpson) December 13, 2022

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Simpson played in 20 games the past two seasons for the UA, starting four including two in 2022. He had four catches for 56 yards this fall, with most of his time spent on special teams where he averaged 19 yards on 18 kickoff returns.

It was his work on special teams—his 157 snaps were fourth-most on the team—is what earned Simpson the No. 1 jersey out of training camp.

One of two prep signees by Jedd Fisch’s staff in February 2021, Simpson picked Arizona over UConn. From upstate New York, he played high school football in Connecticut and may end up returning close to home for college, as his first offer after entering the portal came from UMass, where former UA defensive coordinator Don Brown is head coach.