CB Christian Roland-Wallace passes up NFL Draft, becomes latest Arizona player to enter NCAA transfer portal

Entering the 2022 season, it seemed like Arizona might have several players enter the 2023 NFL Draft based on their career trajectories. But through performance and injury that number may be zero, and one of the most likely candidates to turn pro early is opting for a different exit from the program.

Cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace announced on Instagram that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal, the third full-time starter from the 2022 defense to move on in the past 10 days.

The 6-foot, 205-pound Roland-Wallace started 37 games for the UA, including the last 35, appearing in 41 games over four seasons since signing in the 2019 recruiting class as a 3-star prospect from Palmdale, Calif. In 2022 he had 58 tackles, six pass breakups and two fumbles, playing 876 of 884 defensive snaps and another 162 on special teams.

For his career, Roland-Wallace logged 169 tackles and had two interceptions.

He joins defensive tackle Kyon Barrs—who is visiting three power-conference programs this week—and safety Jaxen Turner as full-time defensive starters from this past season who are set to play somewhere else for their final year. As it stands, through graduation and transfer Arizona will have to replace five of its six most-used defensive players.

The UA has seen 16 players enter the portal since it opened on Dec. 5 with two going in on Tuesday. Earlier, wide receiver Anthony Simpson put his name in after two seasons with the UA.