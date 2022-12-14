Former Arizona DLs Kyon Barrs, JB Brown announce transfer destinations

A pair of former Arizona defensive linemen whose careers in Tucson extend back multiple coaches have picked their next programs, and both have a connection to the Wildcats.

Kyon Barrs announced Wednesday he had committed to USC for the 2023 season, whom the UA will visit next fall, while JB Brown is headed to UMass to play for former Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown.

arrs entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month after starting all 12 games for Arizona in 2022, finishing with a career high in tackles (39). He played in 38 games from 2019-22, having been part of Kevin Sumlin’s first full recruiting class.

Brown, who signed to the UA in 2017 to play for Rich Rodriguez, missed the 2022 season after undergoing shoulder surgery after training camp. He played 32 games in his career for the Wildcats, including the first four games in 2021 before opting out for the rest of the year to retain his eligibility.

Barrs and Brown are the second and third ex-UA players from this past season to commit to other schools. Former quarterback Jordan McCloud, who left the program in October, is set to play at FBS newcomer James Madison in 2023.