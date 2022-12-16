Arizona secures commitment of 3-star SoCal WR Malachi Riley

The early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class is right around the corner, which often means there's a period of quiet before things pick up on Wednesday.

Not for Arizona.

The Wildcats have picked up their second commitment on Friday, this one from 3-star wide receiver Malachi Riley.

Riley, who is 6-foot-2 and around 180 pounds, plays for Southern California powerhouse Centennial High School in Corona. He is a big target on the outside who is explosive off the snap. He is a solid route runner with good speed and strong hands. Riley fits the mold in regards to what Kevin Cummings and Jedd Fisch want for their outside receivers.

“I loved it at Arizona,” Riley told 247Sports’ Greg Biggins. “I’ve been there multiple times and always have a great time. I took my official visit in October and it just felt like home for me. I love the coaching staff and the offense is a great fit as well. It’s a program going in the right direction, you can see that and I’m excited to be a part of that.”

He chose Arizona over 22 other offers: ASU, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, and Washington State, to name a few.

Riley is ranked in the 247Sports Composite Rankings as the No. 593 player nationally, the 84th-best overall receiver, and the No. 54 player in California. He joins fellow SoCal native Jackson Holman as the wideouts in Arizona’s 2023 class.

See below for some of his highlights this season.

Riley is Arizona’s 20th commitment of the 2023 recruiting class and second of Friday. Earlier in the day the Wildcats got a pledge from 3-star California cornerback Emmanuel Karnley, who took the spot of 3-star CB Sean Brown after he flipped to Michigan State.