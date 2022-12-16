RB Michael Wiley announces return to Arizona for 2023 season

Arizona added a slew of new weapons on offense this past season, leading to a major improvement in scoring and overall production. But it was the play of a holdover from the past that was just as important to the Wildcats’ offensive upswing, and he’s not done.

Running back Michael Wiley is returning to Tucson for the 2023 season, his fifth with the program, he announced Friday on Instagram:

Wiley put together a tremendously underappreciated 2022 campaign, leading Arizona with 771 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He also had 36 catches for 349 yards and three TDs, the most receptions by a UA rusher since Ka’Deem Carey had 36 in 2012.

His most recent game was perhaps his biggest. Wiley ran for 214 yards and three scores in Arizona’s 38-35 win over ASU to take back the Territorial Cup for the first time since 2016.

Wiley enters the 2023 season 27th in program history with 1,401 rushing yards, while his 2,245 total yards from scrimmage are 24th all-time and his 20 total TDs are tied for 17th-best in school history.

With Wiley’s return, Arizona’s running back room should once again be stacked. Also expected back are senior DJ Williams as well as freshmen Jonah Coleman and Rayshon ‘Speedy’ Luke, and the UA’s 2023 recruiting class (which can begin signing Wednesday) includes 3-star California prospect Brandon Johnson.