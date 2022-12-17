Arizona gets commitment from 3-star Las Vegas WR Trech Kekahuna

The last weekend before the Early Signing Period has been a big one for Arizona, whose 2023 recruiting class is rounding into shape at the last minute.

Saturday saw the Wildcats pick up their third commitment in two days, this one from 3-star wide receiver Trech Kekahuna, who made his pledge to the UA on ESPNU.

Kekahuna, who picked Arizona over ASU, Oregon and Wisconsin, committed during halftime of the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series game between his Las Vegas Bishop Gorman and Florida’s Chaminade-Madonna.

Sitting at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, is a speedster out of the slot. He is very quick twitch and is a nightmare to cover due to his quickness and speed. He has good hands and his route running is solid as well. He does have the ability to blow the top off the defense and that leads to massive big play ability.

The one-time Wisconsin commit has 11 offers: Arizona, Boise State, Hawaii, Incarnate Word, Montana State, Nevada, Oregon, Texas A&M, Utah, Washington State, and Wisconsin. The general feeling was Kekahuna was going to commit to Oregon, however, Arizona was able to beat the Ducks for another good wide receiver at the end of the cycle.

He is currently ranked as a 3-star in the 247Sports Composite rankings. That puts him as the No. 760 player nationally, No. 104 wide receiver, and the No. 6 player in Nevada. The feeling is that he is underrated and flipping on the tape and seeing his production would back up that claim.

Before playing for Vegas power Bishop Gorman, Kekahuna was at another powerhouse, and one that Arizona fans have become very familiar with....St. Louis High School in Honolulu. That’s the school from which the UA got right guard Jonah Savaiinaea (and his brother, Julian Savaiinaea, a 3-star defensive end in the 2023 class) and where quarterback Jayden de Laura prepped at before signing with Washington State.

Kekahuna had a stellar senior campaign. The final stat line is 1,240 yards and 22 touchdowns on 57 catches. That is 21.8 yards a pop and he averaged 88.6 yards per game.

You can view his highlights below.

Kekahuna is Arizona’s 21st known commitment in the 2023 class and third picked up this weekend. On Friday the Wildcats landed pledges from 3-star receiver Malachi Riley and 3-star cornerback Emmanuel Karnley.

He’s also the fourth player the UA has picked up in the past two days, as it also landed a commitment from former Cal linebacker Orin Patu from the NCAA transfer portal on Saturday.