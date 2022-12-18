3-star cornerback Carter Stoutmire decommits from Arizona

Arizona’s 2023 recruiting class has been in a state of flux in the final week before the Early Signing Period, with several additions but also a few subtractions.

The latest change is the loss of 3-star Texas cornerback Carter Stoutmire, who backed off his pledge to the Wildcats on Sunday.

Please respect my decsion pic.twitter.com/JlIis9o8cV — Carter Stoutmire (@CarterStoutmire) December 18, 2022

he 5-foot-11, 170-pound Stoutmire had committed to Arizona in June, picking the UA over offers from Colorado, Kansas, Memphis, Mississippi State, North Texas, Penn State, SMU and Tulane. All signs point to him heading to Boulder to play for new Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, whom his father Omar Stoutmire played with in the NFL.

Stoutmire is the fourth 2023 recruit to decommit from Arizona, the second in the past week. On Friday the Wildcats saw 3-star California corner Sean Brown flip his pledge to Michigan State, though later that day they landed a commitment from 3-star California CB Emmanuel Karnley.

Karnley was the first of at least three commits the UA has landed this weekend, along with 3-star California wide receiver Malachi Riley and 3-star Las Vegas wideout Trech Kekahuna.

All told, the UA’s 2023 class includes 20 known commits to rank 48th in the country, per 247Sports.