WR Dorian Singer 3rd former Arizona player to transfer to USC, while 2 more ex-Wildcats headed to UMass

Lincoln Riley saw what Arizona did against USC in October and decided he wanted some of that.

On Monday wide receiver Dorian Singer became the third Arizona transfer to commit to USC, joining defensive tackle Kyon Barrs and cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace.

Singer led the Pac-12 with 1,105 receiving yards this season and posted a career scoring day against the Trojans, getting to the end zone three times on 141 yards.

The 6-foot-1 Singer gives Heisman winner Caleb Williams another top threat to throw to next season, not that Williams needed any more help. Singer has two years of remaining eligibility.

The Tucson to Los Angeles Sunset Limited picked up speed when Barrs committed to USC last Wednesday. Barrs, a grad transfer, recorded a career-high 39 tackles this season with 4.5 tackles for loss.

On Sunday, Roland-Wallace announced his pledge to the Trojans. The four-year starter recorded career-highs in total tackles (58), solo tackles (42), and assisted tackles (16) in 2022.

While Singer, Barrs and Roland-Wallace are heading to the City of Angels, two more former Wildcats are transferring back east to link up with UMass coach and ex-UA defensive coordinator Don Brown.

Wide receiver Anthony Simpson and linebacker Tyler Martin announced Monday they’re joining the Minutemen. Both Simpson and Martin are east coast natives, Simpson from Pawling, New York, and Martin from Acton, Mass.

Simpson emerged as Arizona’s primary kick returner this season, returning 18 attempts for 342 yards. Simpson also caught four passes for a career-high 56 yards.

Martin did not see any action in 2022.