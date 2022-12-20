3-star California defensive lineman Lucas Conti decommits from Arizona

Arizona is expected to sign a pretty large number of recruits on Wednesday, but that group will not include one of its earliest 2023 pledges.

Lucas Conti, a 3-star defensive lineman from Corona, Calif., has decommitted from the Wildcats on the eve of the Early Signing Period.

respect my decision pic.twitter.com/6ftZpxbK7y — Lucas Conti (@Contii94) December 20, 2022

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Conti committed to the UA in June, picking it over offers from ASU, Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada and Washington State. He took an official visit to WSU earlier this month and also picked up an offer from UNLV.

Ranked in the 700s nationally by 247Sports during the summer, Conti is now listed as the No. 1,323 player in the 2023 class.

Arizona’s 22 commitments include six other defensive linemen, including Monday’s pledge from junior college prospect Keanu Mailoto. The Wildcats are also adding transfer defensive linemen from Georgia and UCLA.

Conti is Arizona’s fifth 2023 decommitment. Another, 3-star cornerback Carter Stoutmire, committed to Colorado on Tuesday.