Early Signing Profile: 4-star QB Brayden Dorman signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.
Read on below for the profile of 4-star quarterback Brayden Dorman.
Basic Information
- Height: 6-foot-5
- Weight: 209 pounds
- High School: Vista Ridge High School
- Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Enrolling Early?: Yes
Offers (11)
- Arizona
- California
- Colorado
- Colorado State
- Iowa State
- Kansas
- Louisiana Tech
- Middle Tennessee State
- Mississippi State
- Oregon State
- Wisconsin
Rankings
- 247Sports Composite (4-star): No. 338 Nationally, No. 20 QB, No. 2 in Colorado
- 247Sports (4-star): No. 22 QB, No. 2 in Colorado
Career Varsity Stats
- 2019, Freshman: 147-for-267, 1,908 yds, 13 TD, 13 INT; 43 car, -147 yds, 0 TD
- 2020, Sophomore: 144-for-221, 1,829 yds, 24 TD, 7 INT; 24 car, -87 yds, 0 TD
- 2021, Junior: 206-for-340, 2,765 yds, 30 TD, 8 INT; 52 car, 25 yds, 2 TD
- 2022, Senior: 227-for-318, 3,783 yds, 49 TD, 9 INT; 35 car, 69 yds, 5 TD
- Career: 724-for-1,146, 10,285 yds, 116 TD, 37 INT; 154 car, -140 yds, 7 TD
Career Highlights
Freshman Season
Sophomore Season
Junior Season
Senior Season
