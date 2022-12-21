Early Signing Profile: 4-star QB Brayden Dorman signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of 4-star quarterback Brayden Dorman.

Basic Information

Height: 6-foot-5

6-foot-5 Weight: 209 pounds

209 pounds High School: Vista Ridge High School

Vista Ridge High School Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Enrolling Early?: Yes

Offers (11)

Arizona

California

Colorado

Colorado State

Iowa State

Kansas

Louisiana Tech

Middle Tennessee State

Mississippi State

Oregon State

Wisconsin

Rankings

247Sports Composite (4-star): No. 338 Nationally, No. 20 QB, No. 2 in Colorado

No. 338 Nationally, No. 20 QB, No. 2 in Colorado 247Sports (4-star): No. 22 QB, No. 2 in Colorado

Career Varsity Stats

2019, Freshman: 147-for-267, 1,908 yds, 13 TD, 13 INT; 43 car, -147 yds, 0 TD

147-for-267, 1,908 yds, 13 TD, 13 INT; 43 car, -147 yds, 0 TD 2020, Sophomore: 144-for-221, 1,829 yds, 24 TD, 7 INT; 24 car, -87 yds, 0 TD

144-for-221, 1,829 yds, 24 TD, 7 INT; 24 car, -87 yds, 0 TD 2021, Junior: 206-for-340, 2,765 yds, 30 TD, 8 INT; 52 car, 25 yds, 2 TD

206-for-340, 2,765 yds, 30 TD, 8 INT; 52 car, 25 yds, 2 TD 2022, Senior: 227-for-318, 3,783 yds, 49 TD, 9 INT; 35 car, 69 yds, 5 TD

227-for-318, 3,783 yds, 49 TD, 9 INT; 35 car, 69 yds, 5 TD Career: 724-for-1,146, 10,285 yds, 116 TD, 37 INT; 154 car, -140 yds, 7 TD

Career Highlights

Freshman Season

Sophomore Season

Junior Season

Senior Season