 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Early Signing Profile: 4-star QB Brayden Dorman signs with Arizona

By Brandon Combs
/ new
arizona-wildcats-brayden-dorman-2023-early-signing-recruiting-football-colorado-quarterback-pac12 247Sports

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of 4-star quarterback Brayden Dorman.

Basic Information

  • Height: 6-foot-5
  • Weight: 209 pounds
  • High School: Vista Ridge High School
  • Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • Enrolling Early?: Yes

Offers (11)

  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Colorado State
  • Iowa State
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana Tech
  • Middle Tennessee State
  • Mississippi State
  • Oregon State
  • Wisconsin

Rankings

  • 247Sports Composite (4-star): No. 338 Nationally, No. 20 QB, No. 2 in Colorado
  • 247Sports (4-star): No. 22 QB, No. 2 in Colorado

Career Varsity Stats

  • 2019, Freshman: 147-for-267, 1,908 yds, 13 TD, 13 INT; 43 car, -147 yds, 0 TD
  • 2020, Sophomore: 144-for-221, 1,829 yds, 24 TD, 7 INT; 24 car, -87 yds, 0 TD
  • 2021, Junior: 206-for-340, 2,765 yds, 30 TD, 8 INT; 52 car, 25 yds, 2 TD
  • 2022, Senior: 227-for-318, 3,783 yds, 49 TD, 9 INT; 35 car, 69 yds, 5 TD
  • Career: 724-for-1,146, 10,285 yds, 116 TD, 37 INT; 154 car, -140 yds, 7 TD

Career Highlights

Freshman Season

Sophomore Season

Junior Season

Senior Season

More From Arizona Desert Swarm

Loading comments...