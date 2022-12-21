Early Signing Profile: 3-star OL Elijha Payne signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.
Read on below for the profile of 3-star offensive lineman Elijha Payne.
Basic Information
- Height: 6-foot-7
- Weight: 285 pounds
- High School: Sierra Canyon High School
- Hometown: Chatsworth, California
- Previous School: Desert Pines High School (Las Vegas)
Offers (11)
- Arizona
- Arizona State
- Arkansas
- Florida State
- Georgia Tech
- Jackson State
- Miami (FL)
- Oregon
- Oregon State
- UNLV
- Utah State
Rankings
- 247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 768 Nationally, No. 56 OT, No. 66 in California
- 247Sports (3-star): No. 61 OT, No. 87 in California
Career Varsity Stats
- 2021, Junior (Desert Pines): N/A
- 2022, Senior (Sierra Canyon): N/A
Career Highlights
Junior Season (Desert Pines)
Senior Season (Sierra Canyon)
Loading comments...