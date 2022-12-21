Early Signing Profile: 3-star OL Elijha Payne signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of 3-star offensive lineman Elijha Payne.

Basic Information

Height: 6-foot-7

6-foot-7 Weight: 285 pounds

285 pounds High School: Sierra Canyon High School

Sierra Canyon High School Hometown: Chatsworth, California

Chatsworth, California Previous School: Desert Pines High School (Las Vegas)

Offers (11)

Arizona

Arizona State

Arkansas

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Jackson State

Miami (FL)

Oregon

Oregon State

UNLV

Utah State

Rankings

247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 768 Nationally, No. 56 OT, No. 66 in California

No. 768 Nationally, No. 56 OT, No. 66 in California 247Sports (3-star): No. 61 OT, No. 87 in California

Career Varsity Stats

2021, Junior (Desert Pines): N/A

N/A 2022, Senior (Sierra Canyon): N/A

Career Highlights

Junior Season (Desert Pines)

Senior Season (Sierra Canyon)