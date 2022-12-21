 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Early Signing Profile: 3-star WR Jackson Holman signs with Arizona

By Brandon Combs
/ new
arizona-wildcats-jackson-holman-2023-early-signing-recruiting-football-california-receiver-pac12 @JacksonHolman4 on Twitter

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of 3-star wide receiver Jackson Holman.

Basic information

  • Height: 6-foot-3
  • Weight: 205 pounds
  • High School: Mission Viejo High School
  • Hometown: Mission Viejo, California
  • Early Enrollee?: Yes

Offers (12)

  • Arizona
  • Army
  • Cornell
  • Dartmouth
  • Fordham
  • Idaho
  • Pennsylvania
  • Princeton
  • Tulane
  • Utah
  • Vanderbilt
  • Yale

Rankings

  • 247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 1,095 Nationally, No. 152 WR, No. 96 in California
  • 247Sports (3-star): No. 123 WR, No. 97 in California

Career Varsity Stats

  • 2020, Sophomore: 7 rec, 112 yds, 1 TD
  • 2021, Junior: 46 rec, 699 yds, 8 TD; 4 car, 25 yds
  • 2022, Senior: 26 rec, 528 yds, 7 TD
  • Career: 79 rec, 1,339 yds, 16 TD; 4 car, 25 yds

Career Highlights

Junior Season

Senior Season

More From Arizona Desert Swarm

Loading comments...