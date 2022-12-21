Early Signing Profile: 3-star WR Jackson Holman signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of 3-star wide receiver Jackson Holman.

Basic information

Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 205 pounds

205 pounds High School: Mission Viejo High School

Mission Viejo High School Hometown: Mission Viejo, California

Mission Viejo, California Early Enrollee?: Yes

Offers (12)

Arizona

Army

Cornell

Dartmouth

Fordham

Idaho

Pennsylvania

Princeton

Tulane

Utah

Vanderbilt

Yale

Rankings

247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 1,095 Nationally, No. 152 WR, No. 96 in California

No. 1,095 Nationally, No. 152 WR, No. 96 in California 247Sports (3-star): No. 123 WR, No. 97 in California

Career Varsity Stats

2020, Sophomore: 7 rec, 112 yds, 1 TD

7 rec, 112 yds, 1 TD 2021, Junior: 46 rec, 699 yds, 8 TD; 4 car, 25 yds

46 rec, 699 yds, 8 TD; 4 car, 25 yds 2022, Senior: 26 rec, 528 yds, 7 TD

26 rec, 528 yds, 7 TD Career: 79 rec, 1,339 yds, 16 TD; 4 car, 25 yds

Career Highlights

Junior Season

Senior Season