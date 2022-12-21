Early Signing Profile: 3-star WR Jackson Holman signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.
Read on below for the profile of 3-star wide receiver Jackson Holman.
Basic information
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 205 pounds
- High School: Mission Viejo High School
- Hometown: Mission Viejo, California
- Early Enrollee?: Yes
Offers (12)
- Arizona
- Army
- Cornell
- Dartmouth
- Fordham
- Idaho
- Pennsylvania
- Princeton
- Tulane
- Utah
- Vanderbilt
- Yale
Rankings
- 247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 1,095 Nationally, No. 152 WR, No. 96 in California
- 247Sports (3-star): No. 123 WR, No. 97 in California
Career Varsity Stats
- 2020, Sophomore: 7 rec, 112 yds, 1 TD
- 2021, Junior: 46 rec, 699 yds, 8 TD; 4 car, 25 yds
- 2022, Senior: 26 rec, 528 yds, 7 TD
- Career: 79 rec, 1,339 yds, 16 TD; 4 car, 25 yds
Career Highlights
Junior Season
Senior Season
