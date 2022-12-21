Early Signing Profile: 3-star OL Siaosi “Rhino” Tapaatoutai signs with Arizona

The 2023 recruiting class’ Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of 3-star offensive lineman Siaosi “Rhino” Tapaatoutai.

Basic information

Height: 6-foot-5

6-foot-5 Weight: 290 pounds

290 pounds High School: Bishop Alemany High School

Bishop Alemany High School Hometown: Mission Hills, California

Mission Hills, California Enrolling Early?: Yes

Offers (15)

Arizona

Arizona State

Colorado

Hawaii

Houston Christian

Indiana

Kansas

Louisville

New Mexico State

Oregon State

San Diego State

San Jose State

SMU

Texas State

UNLV

Rankings

247Sports Composite (4-star): No. 1,149 Nationally, No. 96 OT, No. 101 in California

No. 1,149 Nationally, No. 96 OT, No. 101 in California 247Sports (4-star): No. 55 OT, No. 84 in California

Career Varsity Highlights

2021, Junior: 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 PBU

2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 PBU 2022, Senior: 18 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 PBU

18 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 PBU Career: 20 tackles, 4 TFL, 4 sacks, 2 PBU

Career Highlights

Junior Season

Senior Mid-Season