Early Signing Profile: 3-star OL Siaosi “Rhino” Tapaatoutai signs with Arizona

By Brandon Combs
The 2023 recruiting class’ Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of 3-star offensive lineman Siaosi “Rhino” Tapaatoutai.

Basic information

  • Height: 6-foot-5
  • Weight: 290 pounds
  • High School: Bishop Alemany High School
  • Hometown: Mission Hills, California
  • Enrolling Early?: Yes

Offers (15)

  • Arizona
  • Arizona State
  • Colorado
  • Hawaii
  • Houston Christian
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Louisville
  • New Mexico State
  • Oregon State
  • San Diego State
  • San Jose State
  • SMU
  • Texas State
  • UNLV

Rankings

  • 247Sports Composite (4-star): No. 1,149 Nationally, No. 96 OT, No. 101 in California
  • 247Sports (4-star): No. 55 OT, No. 84 in California

Career Varsity Highlights

  • 2021, Junior: 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 PBU
  • 2022, Senior: 18 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 PBU
  • Career: 20 tackles, 4 TFL, 4 sacks, 2 PBU

Career Highlights

Junior Season

Senior Mid-Season

