2023 Arizona football Early Signing Day tracker

College football’s early signing period has begun, and Arizona is putting together another solid recruiting class after pulling in one of the best in school history in 2022.
Wednesday marks the first day of a 3-day window in which 2023 recruits can sign with their respective schools. The Arizona Wildcats entered the day with 22 known commitments.
Below is a list of the UA commits who have signed as well as other additions, including transfers, as well as players the Wildcats once had as commits who are heading elsewhere. It will be updated throughout the Early Signing Period as pen gets put to paper.
Signed prospects
- 4-star quarterback Brayden Dorman (Colorado Springs, Colo.)
- 3-star cornerback Canyon Moses (Midland, Texas)
- 3-star safety Genesis Smith (Chandler, Ariz.)
- 3-star offensive lineman Elijha Payne (Chatsworth, Calif.)
- 3-star safety Arian Parish (Katy, Texas)
- 3-star running back Brandon Johnson (Palmdale, Calif.)
- 3-star wide receiver Jackson Holman (Mission Viejo, Calif.)
- 3-star safety Gavin Hunter (Miliani, Hawaii)
- 3-star edge Tristan Davis (Lake Oswego, Ore.)
- 3-star defensive lineman Dominic Lolesio (Long Beach, Calif.)
- 2-star offensive lineman Tylen Gonzalez (Carlsbad, N.M.)
Transfers
- UCLA DL Tyler Manoa
- Cal LB Orin Patu
- Oregon LB Justin Flowe
- Georgia DL Bill Norton
Arizona decommitments who signed or committed elsewhere
- 3-star ATH Solomon Davis (Covina, Calif.)
- 3-star S Justin Johnson (Inglewood, Calif.) — committed to Fresno State
- 3-star CB Sean Brown (Simi Valley, Calif.) — signed with Michigan State
- 3-star CB Carter Stoutmire (Plano, Texas) — signed with Colorado
- 3-star DL Lucas Conti (Corona, Calif.)
