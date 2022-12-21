2023 Arizona football Early Signing Day tracker

College football’s early signing period has begun, and Arizona is putting together another solid recruiting class after pulling in one of the best in school history in 2022.

Wednesday marks the first day of a 3-day window in which 2023 recruits can sign with their respective schools. The Arizona Wildcats entered the day with 22 known commitments.

Below is a list of the UA commits who have signed as well as other additions, including transfers, as well as players the Wildcats once had as commits who are heading elsewhere. It will be updated throughout the Early Signing Period as pen gets put to paper.

Signed prospects

Transfers

Arizona decommitments who signed or committed elsewhere