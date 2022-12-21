Early Signing Profile: 3-star RB Brandon Johnson signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.
Read on below for the profile of 3-star running back Brandon Johnson.
Basic Information
- Height: 5-foot-9
- Weight: 188 pounds
- High School: Highland High School
- Hometown: Palmdale, California
- Early Enrollee?: Yes
Offers (13)
- Arizona
- Colorado State
- Columbia
- Fordham
- Fresno State
- Harvard
- Nevada
- Northern Arizona
- Princeton
- UNLV
- Washington
- Washington State
- Yale
Rankings
- 247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 1,037 Nationally, No. 68 RB, No. 90 in California
- 247Sports (3-star): No. 46 RB, No. 72 in California
Career Varsity Stats
- 2020, Sophomore: 58 car, 347 yds, 6 TD
- 2021, Junior: 169 car, 1,580 yds, 19 TD; 7 rec, 96 yds, 1 TD
- 2022, Senior: 113 car, 1,074 yds, 23 TD; 13 rec, 253 yds, 3 TD
- Career: 340 car, 3,001 yds, 48 TD; 20 rec, 349 yds, 4 TD
Career Highlights
Sophomore Season
Junior Season
Senior Season
Loading comments...