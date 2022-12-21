Early Signing Profile: 3-star RB Brandon Johnson signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of 3-star running back Brandon Johnson.

Basic Information

Height: 5-foot-9

5-foot-9 Weight: 188 pounds

188 pounds High School: Highland High School

Highland High School Hometown: Palmdale, California

Palmdale, California Early Enrollee?: Yes

Offers (13)

Arizona

Colorado State

Columbia

Fordham

Fresno State

Harvard

Nevada

Northern Arizona

Princeton

UNLV

Washington

Washington State

Yale

Rankings

247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 1,037 Nationally, No. 68 RB, No. 90 in California

No. 1,037 Nationally, No. 68 RB, No. 90 in California 247Sports (3-star): No. 46 RB, No. 72 in California

Career Varsity Stats

2020, Sophomore: 58 car, 347 yds, 6 TD

58 car, 347 yds, 6 TD 2021, Junior: 169 car, 1,580 yds, 19 TD; 7 rec, 96 yds, 1 TD

169 car, 1,580 yds, 19 TD; 7 rec, 96 yds, 1 TD 2022, Senior: 113 car, 1,074 yds, 23 TD; 13 rec, 253 yds, 3 TD

113 car, 1,074 yds, 23 TD; 13 rec, 253 yds, 3 TD Career: 340 car, 3,001 yds, 48 TD; 20 rec, 349 yds, 4 TD

Career Highlights

Sophomore Season

Junior Season

Senior Season