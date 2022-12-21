 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Early Signing Profile: 4-star offensive lineman Raymond Pulido signs with Arizona

By Brandon Combs
/ new
Family Photo

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of 4-star offensive lineman Raymond Pulido.

Basic Information

  • Height: 6-foot-7
  • Weight: 315 pounds
  • High School: Apple Valley High School
  • Hometown: Apple Valley, California

Offers (15)

  • Alabama
  • Arizona
  • Boston College
  • Fresno State
  • Louisville
  • Maryland
  • Miami (FL)
  • Michigan
  • Ole Miss
  • Oregon
  • Tennessee
  • UCLA
  • UNLV
  • Washington
  • Washington State

Rankings

  • 247Sports Composite (4-star): No. 397 Nationally, No. 26 IOL, No. 27 in California
  • 247Sports (3-star): No. 49 IOL, No. 46 in California

Career Varsity Stats

  • 2019, Freshman: N/A
  • 2020, Sophomore: N/A
  • 2021, Junior: N/A
  • 2022, Senior: N/A
  • Career: N/A

Career Highlights

Freshman Season

Sophomore Season

Junior Season

Senior Season (Haven’t seen any film)

More From Arizona Desert Swarm

Loading comments...