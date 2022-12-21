Early Signing Profile: 4-star offensive lineman Raymond Pulido signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of 4-star offensive lineman Raymond Pulido.

Basic Information

Height: 6-foot-7

6-foot-7 Weight: 315 pounds

315 pounds High School: Apple Valley High School

Apple Valley High School Hometown: Apple Valley, California

Offers (15)

Alabama

Arizona

Boston College

Fresno State

Louisville

Maryland

Miami (FL)

Michigan

Ole Miss

Oregon

Tennessee

UCLA

UNLV

Washington

Washington State

Rankings

247Sports Composite (4-star): No. 397 Nationally, No. 26 IOL, No. 27 in California

No. 397 Nationally, No. 26 IOL, No. 27 in California 247Sports (3-star): No. 49 IOL, No. 46 in California

Career Varsity Stats

2019, Freshman: N/A

N/A 2020, Sophomore: N/A

N/A 2021, Junior: N/A

N/A 2022, Senior: N/A

N/A Career: N/A

Career Highlights

Freshman Season

Sophomore Season

Junior Season

Senior Season (Haven’t seen any film)