Early Signing Profile: 4-star offensive lineman Raymond Pulido signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last!
Read on below for the profile of 4-star offensive lineman Raymond Pulido.
Basic Information
- Height: 6-foot-7
- Weight: 315 pounds
- High School: Apple Valley High School
- Hometown: Apple Valley, California
Offers (15)
- Alabama
- Arizona
- Boston College
- Fresno State
- Louisville
- Maryland
- Miami (FL)
- Michigan
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Tennessee
- UCLA
- UNLV
- Washington
- Washington State
Rankings
- 247Sports Composite (4-star): No. 397 Nationally, No. 26 IOL, No. 27 in California
- 247Sports (3-star): No. 49 IOL, No. 46 in California
Career Varsity Stats
- 2019, Freshman: N/A
- 2020, Sophomore: N/A
- 2021, Junior: N/A
- 2022, Senior: N/A
- Career: N/A
Career Highlights
Freshman Season
Sophomore Season
Junior Season
Senior Season (Haven’t seen any film)
