Early Signing Profile: 3-star cornerback Canyon Moses signs with Arizona

By Brandon Combs
MaxPreps

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of 3-star cornerback Canyon Moses.

Basic Information

  • Height: 6-foot
  • Weight: 180 pounds
  • High School: Midland Legacy High School
  • Hometown: Midland, Texas

Offers (4)

  • Arizona
  • Buffalo
  • Kansas State
  • Texas State

Rankings

  • 247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 768 Nationally, No. 80 CB, No. 126 in Texas
  • 247Sports (3-star): No. 103 CB, No. 148 in Texas

Career Varsity Stats

  • 2020, Sophomore: 38 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 INT, 5 PBU, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries
  • 2021, Junior: 65 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 INT, 9 PBU, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries
  • 2022, Senior: 61 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 INT, 5 PBU, 1 forced fumble
  • Career: 164 tackles, 9 TFL, 8 INT, 19 PBU, 5 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries

Career Highlights

Sophomore Season

Junior Season

Senior Season

