Early Signing Profile: 3-star cornerback Canyon Moses signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.
Read on below for the profile of 3-star cornerback Canyon Moses.
Basic Information
- Height: 6-foot
- Weight: 180 pounds
- High School: Midland Legacy High School
- Hometown: Midland, Texas
Offers (4)
- Arizona
- Buffalo
- Kansas State
- Texas State
Rankings
- 247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 768 Nationally, No. 80 CB, No. 126 in Texas
- 247Sports (3-star): No. 103 CB, No. 148 in Texas
Career Varsity Stats
- 2020, Sophomore: 38 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 INT, 5 PBU, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries
- 2021, Junior: 65 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 INT, 9 PBU, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries
- 2022, Senior: 61 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 INT, 5 PBU, 1 forced fumble
- Career: 164 tackles, 9 TFL, 8 INT, 19 PBU, 5 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries
Career Highlights
Sophomore Season
Junior Season
Senior Season
