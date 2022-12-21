Early Signing Profile: 3-star cornerback Canyon Moses signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of 3-star cornerback Canyon Moses.

Basic Information

Height: 6-foot

6-foot Weight: 180 pounds

180 pounds High School: Midland Legacy High School

Midland Legacy High School Hometown: Midland, Texas

Offers (4)

Arizona

Buffalo

Kansas State

Texas State

Rankings

247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 768 Nationally, No. 80 CB, No. 126 in Texas

No. 768 Nationally, No. 80 CB, No. 126 in Texas 247Sports (3-star): No. 103 CB, No. 148 in Texas

Career Varsity Stats

2020, Sophomore: 38 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 INT, 5 PBU, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries

38 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 INT, 5 PBU, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries 2021, Junior: 65 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 INT, 9 PBU, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries

65 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 INT, 9 PBU, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries 2022, Senior: 61 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 INT, 5 PBU, 1 forced fumble

61 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 INT, 5 PBU, 1 forced fumble Career: 164 tackles, 9 TFL, 8 INT, 19 PBU, 5 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries

Career Highlights

Sophomore Season

Junior Season

Senior Season