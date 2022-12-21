Early Signing Profile: 3-star safety Arian Parish signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.
Read on below for the profile of 3-star safety Arian Parish.
Basic Information
- Height: 5-foot-11
- Weight: 170 pounds
- High School: Katy High School
- Hometown: Katy, Texas
Offers (18)
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- Central Arkansas
- Colorado
- Colorado State
- Duke
- Houston
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kansas State
- Nebraska
- Penn
- Purdue
- SMU
- Tulane
- USC
- UTSA
- Yale
Rankings
- 247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 888 Nationally, No. 75 S, No. 154 in Texas
- 247Sports (3-star): No. 84 S, No. 157 in Texas
Career Varsity Stats
- 2020, Sophomore: Stats not listed
- 2021, Junior: Stats not listed
- 2022, Senior: Stats not listed
- Career: Stats not listed
Career Highlights
Sophomore Season
Junior Season
Senior Season
