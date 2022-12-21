Early Signing Profile: 3-star safety Arian Parish signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of 3-star safety Arian Parish.

Basic Information

Height: 5-foot-11

5-foot-11 Weight: 170 pounds

170 pounds High School: Katy High School

Katy High School Hometown: Katy, Texas

Offers (18)

Arizona

Arkansas

Central Arkansas

Colorado

Colorado State

Duke

Houston

Indiana

Kansas

Kansas State

Nebraska

Penn

Purdue

SMU

Tulane

USC

UTSA

Yale

Rankings

247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 888 Nationally, No. 75 S, No. 154 in Texas

No. 888 Nationally, No. 75 S, No. 154 in Texas 247Sports (3-star): No. 84 S, No. 157 in Texas

Career Varsity Stats

2020, Sophomore: Stats not listed

Stats not listed 2021, Junior: Stats not listed

Stats not listed 2022, Senior: Stats not listed

Stats not listed Career: Stats not listed

Career Highlights

Sophomore Season

Junior Season

Senior Season