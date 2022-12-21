 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Early Signing Profile: 3-star safety Arian Parish signs with Arizona

By Brandon Combs
The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of 3-star safety Arian Parish.

Basic Information

  • Height: 5-foot-11
  • Weight: 170 pounds
  • High School: Katy High School
  • Hometown: Katy, Texas

Offers (18)

  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • Central Arkansas
  • Colorado
  • Colorado State
  • Duke
  • Houston
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Kansas State
  • Nebraska
  • Penn
  • Purdue
  • SMU
  • Tulane
  • USC
  • UTSA
  • Yale

Rankings

  • 247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 888 Nationally, No. 75 S, No. 154 in Texas
  • 247Sports (3-star): No. 84 S, No. 157 in Texas

Career Varsity Stats

  • 2020, Sophomore: Stats not listed
  • 2021, Junior: Stats not listed
  • 2022, Senior: Stats not listed
  • Career: Stats not listed

Career Highlights

Sophomore Season

Junior Season

Senior Season

