Early Signing Profile: 3-star safety Genesis Smith signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of 3-star safety Genesis Smith.

Basic Information

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 188 pounds

High School: Hamilton High School

Hometown: Chandler, Arizona

Early Enrollee?: Yes

Offers (20)

Air Force

Arizona

Arizona State

Army

California

Colorado State

Florida A&M

Iowa State

New Mexico State

Northern Arizona

Ohio

Oregon State

Rice

San Diego State

Tulane

UNLV

Utah State

Washington

Washington State

Yale

Rankings

247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 748 Nationally, No. 63 S, No. 13 in Arizona

247Sports (3-star): No. 51 S, No. 11 in Arizona

Career Varsity Stats

2020, Sophomore: 4 tackles, 1 PBU

2021, Junior: 40 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 INT, 5 PBU, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

2022, Senior: 59 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 INT, 14 PBU

Career: 103 tackles, 2 TFL, 8 INT, 20 PBU, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Career Highlights

Junior Season

Senior Season