Early Signing Profile: 3-star safety Genesis Smith signs with Arizona

By Brandon Combs
The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of 3-star safety Genesis Smith.

Basic Information

  • Height: 6-foot-2
  • Weight: 188 pounds
  • High School: Hamilton High School
  • Hometown: Chandler, Arizona
  • Early Enrollee?: Yes

Offers (20)

  • Air Force
  • Arizona
  • Arizona State
  • Army
  • California
  • Colorado State
  • Florida A&M
  • Iowa State
  • New Mexico State
  • Northern Arizona
  • Ohio
  • Oregon State
  • Rice
  • San Diego State
  • Tulane
  • UNLV
  • Utah State
  • Washington
  • Washington State
  • Yale

Rankings

  • 247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 748 Nationally, No. 63 S, No. 13 in Arizona
  • 247Sports (3-star): No. 51 S, No. 11 in Arizona

Career Varsity Stats

  • 2020, Sophomore: 4 tackles, 1 PBU
  • 2021, Junior: 40 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 INT, 5 PBU, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
  • 2022, Senior: 59 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 INT, 14 PBU
  • Career: 103 tackles, 2 TFL, 8 INT, 20 PBU, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Career Highlights

Junior Season

Senior Season

