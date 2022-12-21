Early Signing Profile: 3-star cornerback Emmanuel Karnley signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of 3-star cornerback Emmanuel Karnley.

Basic Information

Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 185 pounds

185 pounds High School: Las Lomas High School

Las Lomas High School Hometown: Walnut Creek, California

Offers (10)

Arizona

Arizona State

Boston College

Nevada

Oregon State

San Diego State

Utah

Utah State

Washington

Washington State

Rankings

247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 804 Nationally, No. 83 CB, No. 70 in California

No. 804 Nationally, No. 83 CB, No. 70 in California 247Sports (3-star): No. 99 CB, No. 104 in California

Career Varsity Stats

2020, Sophomore: Stats not listed

Stats not listed 2021, Junior: Stats not listed

Stats not listed 2022, Senior: Stats not listed

Stats not listed Career: Stats not listed

Career Highlights

Sophomore Season

Junior Season

Senior Season