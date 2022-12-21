Early Signing Profile: 3-star cornerback Emmanuel Karnley signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.
Read on below for the profile of 3-star cornerback Emmanuel Karnley.
Basic Information
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 185 pounds
- High School: Las Lomas High School
- Hometown: Walnut Creek, California
Offers (10)
- Arizona
- Arizona State
- Boston College
- Nevada
- Oregon State
- San Diego State
- Utah
- Utah State
- Washington
- Washington State
Rankings
- 247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 804 Nationally, No. 83 CB, No. 70 in California
- 247Sports (3-star): No. 99 CB, No. 104 in California
Career Varsity Stats
- 2020, Sophomore: Stats not listed
- 2021, Junior: Stats not listed
- 2022, Senior: Stats not listed
- Career: Stats not listed
Career Highlights
Sophomore Season
Junior Season
Senior Season
Loading comments...