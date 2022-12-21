 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Early Signing Profile: 3-star cornerback Emmanuel Karnley signs with Arizona

By Brandon Combs
The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of 3-star cornerback Emmanuel Karnley.

Basic Information

  • Height: 6-foot-3
  • Weight: 185 pounds
  • High School: Las Lomas High School
  • Hometown: Walnut Creek, California

Offers (10)

  • Arizona
  • Arizona State
  • Boston College
  • Nevada
  • Oregon State
  • San Diego State
  • Utah
  • Utah State
  • Washington
  • Washington State

Rankings

  • 247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 804 Nationally, No. 83 CB, No. 70 in California
  • 247Sports (3-star): No. 99 CB, No. 104 in California

Career Varsity Stats

  • 2020, Sophomore: Stats not listed
  • 2021, Junior: Stats not listed
  • 2022, Senior: Stats not listed
  • Career: Stats not listed

Career Highlights

Sophomore Season

Junior Season

Senior Season

