Early Signing Profile: 3-star edge Tristan Davis signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of 3-star edge rusher Tristan Davis.

Basic Information

Height: 6-foot-7

6-foot-7 Weight: 250 pounds

250 pounds High School: Lakeridge High School

Lakeridge High School Hometown: Lake Oswego, Oregon

Lake Oswego, Oregon Previous School: Wilsonville High School (Wilsonville, Oregon)

Offers (4)

Arizona

Arizona State

Colorado

Nevada

Rankings

247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 1,278 Nationally, No. 110 Edge, No. 3 in Oregon

No. 1,278 Nationally, No. 110 Edge, No. 3 in Oregon 247Sports (3-star): No. 144 Edge, No. 8 in Oregon

Career Varsity Stats

2020, Sophomore (Wilsonville): 5 tackles, 1 TFL

5 tackles, 1 TFL 2021, Junior (Wilsonville): 45 tackles, 18 TFL, 8 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries

45 tackles, 18 TFL, 8 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries 2022, Senior (Lakeridge): 73 tackles, 14.5 TFL, 2 sacks

73 tackles, 14.5 TFL, 2 sacks Career: 123 tackles, 33.5 TFL, 10 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries

Career Highlights

Junior Season