Early Signing Profile: 3-star edge Tristan Davis signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.
Read on below for the profile of 3-star edge rusher Tristan Davis.
Basic Information
- Height: 6-foot-7
- Weight: 250 pounds
- High School: Lakeridge High School
- Hometown: Lake Oswego, Oregon
- Previous School: Wilsonville High School (Wilsonville, Oregon)
Offers (4)
- Arizona
- Arizona State
- Colorado
- Nevada
Rankings
- 247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 1,278 Nationally, No. 110 Edge, No. 3 in Oregon
- 247Sports (3-star): No. 144 Edge, No. 8 in Oregon
Career Varsity Stats
- 2020, Sophomore (Wilsonville): 5 tackles, 1 TFL
- 2021, Junior (Wilsonville): 45 tackles, 18 TFL, 8 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries
- 2022, Senior (Lakeridge): 73 tackles, 14.5 TFL, 2 sacks
- Career: 123 tackles, 33.5 TFL, 10 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries
Career Highlights
Junior Season
