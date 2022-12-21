 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Early Signing Profile: 3-star defensive lineman Dominic Lolesio signs with Arizona

By Brandon Combs
The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of 3-star defensive lineman Dominic Lolesio.

Basic Information

  • Height: 6-foot-4
  • Weight: 230 pounds
  • High School: Long Beach Poly High School
  • Hometown: Long Beach, California

Offers (4)

  • Arizona
  • Colorado
  • San Jose State
  • Washington State

Rankings

  • 247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 1,533 Nationally, No. 165 DL, No. 142 in California
  • 247Sports (3-star): No. 186 DL, No. 201 in California

Career Varsity Stats

  • 2021, Junior: 29 tackles, 8 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 PBU
  • 2022, Senior: 60 tackles, 26.5 TFL, 6 sacks, 4 PBU, 2 forced fumbles
  • Career: 89 tackles, 34.5 TFL, 8.5 sacks, 5 PBU, 2 forced fumbles

Career Highlights

Junior Season

Senior Season

