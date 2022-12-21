Early Signing Profile: 3-star defensive lineman Dominic Lolesio signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of 3-star defensive lineman Dominic Lolesio.

Basic Information

Height: 6-foot-4

6-foot-4 Weight: 230 pounds

230 pounds High School: Long Beach Poly High School

Long Beach Poly High School Hometown: Long Beach, California

Offers (4)

Arizona

Colorado

San Jose State

Washington State

Rankings

247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 1,533 Nationally, No. 165 DL, No. 142 in California

No. 1,533 Nationally, No. 165 DL, No. 142 in California 247Sports (3-star): No. 186 DL, No. 201 in California

Career Varsity Stats

2021, Junior: 29 tackles, 8 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 PBU

29 tackles, 8 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 PBU 2022, Senior: 60 tackles, 26.5 TFL, 6 sacks, 4 PBU, 2 forced fumbles

60 tackles, 26.5 TFL, 6 sacks, 4 PBU, 2 forced fumbles Career: 89 tackles, 34.5 TFL, 8.5 sacks, 5 PBU, 2 forced fumbles

Career Highlights

Junior Season

Senior Season