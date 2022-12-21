Early Signing Profile: 3-star defensive lineman Dominic Lolesio signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.
Read on below for the profile of 3-star defensive lineman Dominic Lolesio.
Basic Information
- Height: 6-foot-4
- Weight: 230 pounds
- High School: Long Beach Poly High School
- Hometown: Long Beach, California
Offers (4)
- Arizona
- Colorado
- San Jose State
- Washington State
Rankings
- 247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 1,533 Nationally, No. 165 DL, No. 142 in California
- 247Sports (3-star): No. 186 DL, No. 201 in California
Career Varsity Stats
- 2021, Junior: 29 tackles, 8 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 PBU
- 2022, Senior: 60 tackles, 26.5 TFL, 6 sacks, 4 PBU, 2 forced fumbles
- Career: 89 tackles, 34.5 TFL, 8.5 sacks, 5 PBU, 2 forced fumbles
Career Highlights
Junior Season
Senior Season
