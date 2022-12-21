Early Signing Profile: 3-star defensive lineman Nicholas Fernandez signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of 3-star defensive lineman Nicholas Fernandez.

Basic Information

Height: 6-foot-4

6-foot-4 Weight: 255 pounds

255 pounds High School: San Pedro High School

San Pedro High School Hometown: San Pedro, California

Offers (16)

Air Force

Arizona

Army

Boise State

Cal Poly

Colorado State

Fresno State

Grambling State

Montana State

Pennsylvania

Princeton

San Jose State

UNLV

Utah State

Washington State

Yale

Rankings

247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 1,576 Nationally, No. 138 ATH, No. 144 in California

No. 1,576 Nationally, No. 138 ATH, No. 144 in California 247Sports (3-star): No. 77 ATH, No. 91 in California

Career Varsity Stats

2020, Sophomore: 3 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks

3 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks 2021, Junior: 24 tackles, 10 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 PBU, 2 forced fumbles

24 tackles, 10 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 PBU, 2 forced fumbles 2022, Senior: 28 tackles, 8 TFL, 4 sacks, 3 PBU, 1 fumble recovery

28 tackles, 8 TFL, 4 sacks, 3 PBU, 1 fumble recovery Career: 55 tackles, 22 TFL, 10 sacks, 4 PBU, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

Career Highlights

Sophomore Season

Junior Season

Senior Season