Early Signing Profile: 3-star defensive lineman Nicholas Fernandez signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.
Read on below for the profile of 3-star defensive lineman Nicholas Fernandez.
Basic Information
- Height: 6-foot-4
- Weight: 255 pounds
- High School: San Pedro High School
- Hometown: San Pedro, California
Offers (16)
- Air Force
- Arizona
- Army
- Boise State
- Cal Poly
- Colorado State
- Fresno State
- Grambling State
- Montana State
- Pennsylvania
- Princeton
- San Jose State
- UNLV
- Utah State
- Washington State
- Yale
Rankings
- 247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 1,576 Nationally, No. 138 ATH, No. 144 in California
- 247Sports (3-star): No. 77 ATH, No. 91 in California
Career Varsity Stats
- 2020, Sophomore: 3 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks
- 2021, Junior: 24 tackles, 10 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 PBU, 2 forced fumbles
- 2022, Senior: 28 tackles, 8 TFL, 4 sacks, 3 PBU, 1 fumble recovery
- Career: 55 tackles, 22 TFL, 10 sacks, 4 PBU, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery
Career Highlights
Sophomore Season
Junior Season
Senior Season
Loading comments...