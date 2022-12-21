 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Early Signing Profile: 3-star defensive lineman Nicholas Fernandez signs with Arizona

By Brandon Combs
@80nickfernandez on Twitter

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of 3-star defensive lineman Nicholas Fernandez.

Basic Information

  • Height: 6-foot-4
  • Weight: 255 pounds
  • High School: San Pedro High School
  • Hometown: San Pedro, California

Offers (16)

  • Air Force
  • Arizona
  • Army
  • Boise State
  • Cal Poly
  • Colorado State
  • Fresno State
  • Grambling State
  • Montana State
  • Pennsylvania
  • Princeton
  • San Jose State
  • UNLV
  • Utah State
  • Washington State
  • Yale

Rankings

  • 247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 1,576 Nationally, No. 138 ATH, No. 144 in California
  • 247Sports (3-star): No. 77 ATH, No. 91 in California

Career Varsity Stats

  • 2020, Sophomore: 3 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks
  • 2021, Junior: 24 tackles, 10 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 PBU, 2 forced fumbles
  • 2022, Senior: 28 tackles, 8 TFL, 4 sacks, 3 PBU, 1 fumble recovery
  • Career: 55 tackles, 22 TFL, 10 sacks, 4 PBU, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

