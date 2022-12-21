Early Signing Profile: 3-star linebacker Taye Brown signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of 3-star linebacker Taye Brown.

Basic Information

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 220 pounds

220 pounds High School: Hamilton High School

Hamilton High School Hometown: Chandler, Arizona

Offers (7)

Air Force

Arizona

Idaho

Idaho State

Kansas State

New Mexico State

San Diego State

Rankings

247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 1,580 Nationally, No. 139 LB, No. 24 in Arizona

No. 1,580 Nationally, No. 139 LB, No. 24 in Arizona 247Sports (3-star): No. 150 LB, No. 26 in Arizona

Career Varsity Stats

2020, Sophomore: 15 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack

15 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack 2021, Junior: 75 tackles, 12 TFL, 5 sacks, 2 PBU, 1 forced fumble

75 tackles, 12 TFL, 5 sacks, 2 PBU, 1 forced fumble 2022, Senior: 91 tackles, 20 TFL, 10 sacks, 2 INT, 2 PBU

91 tackles, 20 TFL, 10 sacks, 2 INT, 2 PBU Career: 181 tackles, 34 TFL, 16 sacks, 2 INT, 4 PBU, 1 forced fumble

Career Highlights

Sophomore Season

Junior Season

Senior Season