Early Signing Profile: 3-star linebacker Taye Brown signs with Arizona

By Brandon Combs
The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of 3-star linebacker Taye Brown.

Basic Information

  • Height: 6-foot-2
  • Weight: 220 pounds
  • High School: Hamilton High School
  • Hometown: Chandler, Arizona

Offers (7)

  • Air Force
  • Arizona
  • Idaho
  • Idaho State
  • Kansas State
  • New Mexico State
  • San Diego State

Rankings

  • 247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 1,580 Nationally, No. 139 LB, No. 24 in Arizona
  • 247Sports (3-star): No. 150 LB, No. 26 in Arizona

Career Varsity Stats

  • 2020, Sophomore: 15 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack
  • 2021, Junior: 75 tackles, 12 TFL, 5 sacks, 2 PBU, 1 forced fumble
  • 2022, Senior: 91 tackles, 20 TFL, 10 sacks, 2 INT, 2 PBU
  • Career: 181 tackles, 34 TFL, 16 sacks, 2 INT, 4 PBU, 1 forced fumble

Career Highlights

Sophomore Season

Junior Season

Senior Season

