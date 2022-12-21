Early Signing Profile: 3-star linebacker Taye Brown signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.
Read on below for the profile of 3-star linebacker Taye Brown.
Basic Information
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 220 pounds
- High School: Hamilton High School
- Hometown: Chandler, Arizona
Offers (7)
- Air Force
- Arizona
- Idaho
- Idaho State
- Kansas State
- New Mexico State
- San Diego State
Rankings
- 247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 1,580 Nationally, No. 139 LB, No. 24 in Arizona
- 247Sports (3-star): No. 150 LB, No. 26 in Arizona
Career Varsity Stats
- 2020, Sophomore: 15 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack
- 2021, Junior: 75 tackles, 12 TFL, 5 sacks, 2 PBU, 1 forced fumble
- 2022, Senior: 91 tackles, 20 TFL, 10 sacks, 2 INT, 2 PBU
- Career: 181 tackles, 34 TFL, 16 sacks, 2 INT, 4 PBU, 1 forced fumble
Career Highlights
Sophomore Season
Junior Season
Senior Season
Loading comments...