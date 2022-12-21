Early Signing Profile: 3-star linebacker Kamuela Kaaihue signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of 3-star linebacker Kamuela Kaaihue.

Basic Information

Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 215 pounds

215 pounds High School: President Theodore Roosevelt High School

President Theodore Roosevelt High School Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Early Enrollee?: Yes

Offers (5)

Arizona

Army

Boise State

Hawaii

Nevada

Rankings

247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 1,653 Nationally, No. 146 LB, No. 10 in Hawaii

No. 1,653 Nationally, No. 146 LB, No. 10 in Hawaii 247Sports (4-star): No. 159 LB, No. 13 in Hawaii

Career Varsity Stats

2021, Junior: 15 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 INT, 1 fumble recovery

15 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 INT, 1 fumble recovery 2022, Senior: 11 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

11 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery Career: 26 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 2 INT, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries

Career Highlights

Junior Season

Senior Season