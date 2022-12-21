Early Signing Profile: 3-star linebacker Kamuela Kaaihue signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.
Read on below for the profile of 3-star linebacker Kamuela Kaaihue.
Basic Information
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 215 pounds
- High School: President Theodore Roosevelt High School
- Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Early Enrollee?: Yes
Offers (5)
- Arizona
- Army
- Boise State
- Hawaii
- Nevada
Rankings
- 247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 1,653 Nationally, No. 146 LB, No. 10 in Hawaii
- 247Sports (4-star): No. 159 LB, No. 13 in Hawaii
Career Varsity Stats
- 2021, Junior: 15 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 INT, 1 fumble recovery
- 2022, Senior: 11 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
- Career: 26 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 2 INT, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries
Career Highlights
Junior Season
Senior Season
Loading comments...