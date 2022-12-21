 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Early Signing Profile: 3-star linebacker Kamuela Kaaihue signs with Arizona

By Brandon Combs
The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of 3-star linebacker Kamuela Kaaihue.

Basic Information

  • Height: 6-foot-3
  • Weight: 215 pounds
  • High School: President Theodore Roosevelt High School
  • Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii
  • Early Enrollee?: Yes

Offers (5)

  • Arizona
  • Army
  • Boise State
  • Hawaii
  • Nevada

Rankings

  • 247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 1,653 Nationally, No. 146 LB, No. 10 in Hawaii
  • 247Sports (4-star): No. 159 LB, No. 13 in Hawaii

Career Varsity Stats

  • 2021, Junior: 15 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 INT, 1 fumble recovery
  • 2022, Senior: 11 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
  • Career: 26 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 2 INT, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries

Career Highlights

Junior Season

Senior Season

